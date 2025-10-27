Another tough Trophy away day for Steelmen as they head to Kidderminster Harriers
The Steelmen provided one of the upsets of the first round with a 1-0 win at Step 3 side Spalding United on Saturday, and their reward is a trip to Enterprise National League North high-flyers Kidderminster Harriers in round two.
Boss Gary Setchell had been hoping for a home draw after three successive road trips in the competition to date, but he didn't get his wish and the Steelmen face a testing afternoon against a team from two levels above at the Aggborough Stadium on Saturday, November 15.
The trip to Harriers following on from Corby wins at Lichfield City, Quorn and Spalding.
Step 2 side Kidderminster are currently seventh in National League North, and are managed by former Mansfield Town and Boston United boss Adam Murray.
A big crowd will be expected for the game, with Kidderminster averaging 2,700 for home matches this season.