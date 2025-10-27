Another tough Trophy away day for Steelmen as they head to Kidderminster Harriers

By Jeremy Casey
Published 27th Oct 2025, 13:51 GMT
Corby Town have been draw away to Kidderminster Harriers in the second round of the FA Trophy
Corby Town have been handed yet another tough away day in the FA Trophy.

The Steelmen provided one of the upsets of the first round with a 1-0 win at Step 3 side Spalding United on Saturday, and their reward is a trip to Enterprise National League North high-flyers Kidderminster Harriers in round two.

Boss Gary Setchell had been hoping for a home draw after three successive road trips in the competition to date, but he didn't get his wish and the Steelmen face a testing afternoon against a team from two levels above at the Aggborough Stadium on Saturday, November 15.

The trip to Harriers following on from Corby wins at Lichfield City, Quorn and Spalding.

Step 2 side Kidderminster are currently seventh in National League North, and are managed by former Mansfield Town and Boston United boss Adam Murray.

A big crowd will be expected for the game, with Kidderminster averaging 2,700 for home matches this season.

