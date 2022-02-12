All-round effort impresses Kettering Town boss Culverhouse

The Kettering Town players celebrate with the travelling fans after Callum Stead gave them an early lead in the 2-1 victory at Blyth Spartans. Pictures by Peter Short

Ian Culverhouse was pleased with a fast start and some second-half game management as Kettering Town secured a 2-1 success at Blyth Spartans.

The Poppies went in front inside two minutes with Callum Stead scoring his first goal for the club since joining from Hitchin Town.

Blyth levelled thanks to a deflected free-kick from Robbie Dale but it was another deflected effort that gave Kettering what proved to be the winner with Jordon Crawford grabbing the second goal just before half-time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poppies boss Ian Culverhouse

A solid display after the break helped wrap up Kettering’s first-ever win at Croft Park as they made it five games without defeat to remain in seventh place in the Vanarama National League North.

“To have a long journey up, an early start and then to get off the bus and take the lead so quickly was great, we pressed them high,” Poppies boss Culverhouse said.

“I thought they looked good in the warm-up today. You get a sense that they are up for it.

“It was a great start and I am glad for Steady to get off the mark and get him going.

Alex Brown and goalkeeper Jackson Smith lead the applause for the travelling fans following Kettering's victory

“We allowed them to get back into it with the deflected goal but I thought it was like a basketball game, back and forth.

“We were pleased for Crawfs to get his goal. That gets that monkey off his back because he’s been dying to score.

“He is a worker, he gives everything and he was shattered and that’s why he came off in the end.

“He gives us a threat and he asks questions of defenders. We are so pleased he scored that goal and hopefully that will calm him down a bit!

“In the second half we just banked up a little bit and the game management was superb.”

Culverhouse also reserved special praise for left-back Alex Brown.

Brown played for Culverhouse while at King’s Lynn Town and has been an impressive performer for the Poppies since swapping the Walks for Latimer Park.

And he turned in another fine display at Croft Park.

Culverhouse added: “He’s on top of his game at the moment, Browny. And long may that continue.