AFC Rushden & Diamonds 2 Tamworth 2 - Jon Dunham's verdict

Lauric Diakiesse marked his first home game with AFC Rushden & Diamonds by scoring their opening goal

AFC Rushden & Diamonds moved another point closer to securing a play-off place as Andy Peaks’ return to Hayden Road ended in handshakes all-round after a 2-2 draw with Tamworth.

But there will, no doubt, be a feeling that this was two points dropped for Andy Burgess’ Diamonds after they surged into a 2-0 lead, only to be pegged back as former boss Peaks maintained his unbeaten start as manager of the Lambs.

In the end, however, it was another point on the board for Diamonds as they maintained a four-point cushion over sixth-placed Alvechurch as they bid to extend their Southern League Premier Central campaign by giving themselves a shot at promotion to Step 2.

Peaks’ return was somewhat low-key, understandable really given the bigger picture of what Diamonds are looking to accomplish, and Burgess opted for a switch in formation with Shane Bush and recent signing Lauric Diakiesse starting together as a front two.

And, for a while, it looked like paying off as both scored their first goals for the club.

However, Tamworth were a threat and having pulled one back before half-time, they looked the better team for long spells in the second half. It all added up to make the final outcome a fair one.

There wasn’t a great deal in it in the first 20 minutes but the game sparked into life when, not for the first time this season, Diamonds goalkeeper Dean Snedker produced a fine save to turn Jordan Clement’s 25-yard free-kick round the post.

Snedker took no chance when a long punt forward from his opposite number Jasbir Singh bounced in front of him and he tipped it over the bar and then, from the resulting corner, Sam Warburton cleared Jordaan Brown’s effort off the line.

But Diamonds got into their stride and took the lead on 25 minutes. Warburton’s cross from the left was well controlled by Bush who produced a neat turn. He was dispossessed but the ball broke for Diakiesse who made no mistake with an excellent finish into the corner.

And the hosts were cruising just three minutes later when the Tamworth defence froze and Bush continued his run before producing a delicate finish past Singh.

However, any hopes of a comfortable route to victory were dampened when Tamworth replied nine minutes before half-time.

Snedker, again, produced a smart save to deny Dexter Walters but the ball rebounded to James Hurst who produced a good low finish into the corner.

Tamworth were clearly buoyed by that goal and they started the second half on the front foot.

But, when the equaliser came, there was more than a hint of good fortune about it.

Walters crossed from the left and a diving header from Brown was going well off target when it hit a Diamonds boot and found the corner with Snedker helpless.

Tamworth were on top after that but and a header from a set-piece came off the post while Clement went close with a curling effort.

Diamonds did settle again and Alex Collard was just off target with a trademark back-post header while a frantic finish saw Bush head narrowly wide while both sides had chances on the counter-attack snuffed out.

In the end, a draw was fair as Diamonds negotiated as game that had ‘banana skin’ written all over it.

Their top-five fate remains firmly in their own hands. Seven games to go…

Diamonds: Snedker; Casey, Collard, Dolman, Warburton; Tshikuna, Bell-Toxtle, Diamond, George (sub Furlong, 80 mins); Diakiesse (sub Jones, 62 mins), Bush. Subs not used: Akubuine, Snelus, Nixon.

Tamworth: Singh; Yeomans, Bailey, Brown, Wilder; Mussa, Hurst; Whittingham (sub Concannon, 87 mins), Clement, Walters (sub McKeown, 59 mins); Creaney. Subs not used: Fallows, Tahra.

Referee: Joshua Crofts.

Goals: Diakiesse (25 mins, 1-0), Bush (28 mins, 2-0), Hurst (36 mins, 2-1), Brown (57 mins, 2-2).

Bookings: Diakiesse, Hurst, Wilder (all fouls).

Northants Telegraph man-of-the-match: Fernando Bell-Toxtle - another all-action display in the middle of the pitch while his sparring partner Ben Diamond also deserves a mention.