AFC Rushden & Diamonds 1 Hednesford Town 0 - Jon Dunham's verdict

Andy Burgess shows his delight after AFC Rushden & Diamonds beat Hednesford Town 1-0 in his first game as interim manager. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

When Andy Burgess laid his head down on Friday night, he would have been dreaming of this sort of start.

It wasn’t pretty, at this stage of the season it doesn’t need to be, but AFC Rushden & Diamonds dug deep to claim a 1-0 success over Hednesford Town at Hayden Road.

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for the club as a whole, not least for the players who have gone through a fair bit of upheaval.

But they, along with Burgess, deserve huge credit for ensuring the march towards the Southern League Premier Central play-offs continued.

And the spirit could be summed up by captain Alex Collard.

He spoke so well in the aftermath of Andy Peaks’ departure and he, along with other senior players like Liam Dolman, ensured the focus remained on the job at hand.

Both of them were superb at the heart of Diamonds’ defence again and Collard was the hero of the hour as he popped up with a trademark header to secure another crucial three points.

In truth, it wasn’t much of a spectacle.

The Hayden Road pitch was bobbly and made it tricky for both clubs to get any rhythm going.

There was little to write home about in the first half with Harvey Portman heading wide for Hednesford while Dean Snedker made a sharp stop low down after Riley O’Sullivan’s shot took a wicked deflection.

Diamonds started the second half the brighter and Sam Warburton forced Joe O’Shaughnessy into his first save when he took aim from long range.

But Snedker, who continues to be outstanding for Diamonds, made an even better save at the other end to deny Chay Tilt after he was sent clear by O’Sullivan.

Burgess freshened things up by throwing the returning Jesse Akubuine and Will Jones on.

But, almost inevitably, it was a set-piece that decided the contest 15 minutes from full-time.

Connor Furlong’s delivery to the far post was pinpoint and Collard rose to power home his header to spark wild celebrations.

The job wasn’t quite done and Hednesford threatened late on with a ricochet allowing O’Sullivan to head towards goal but Patrick Casey was in the right place to clear it off the line.

But that was as close as the Pitmen came.

It wasn’t a vintage display from Diamonds, it was a hard-working gutsy effort in a game that could have easily finished goalless or even gone the other way.

But this is the business end of the season and, for Diamonds and new boss Burgess who took his bow at the end, it’s only the results that really matter.

Diamonds: Snedker; Casey, Collard, Dolman, Warburton; Diamond, Bell-Toxtle; Furlong, Tshikuna (sub Slinn, 86 mins), George (sub Akubuine, 64 mins); Bush (sub Jones, 64 mins). Subs not used: Hughes, Snelus.

Hednesford: O’Shaughnessy; Atkinson, Ludford-Ison, Portman, Lycett; Parker, Flanaghan; Cater, Hayden (sub Bennett, 75 mins), Landell (sub Tilt, 38 mins, sub Rashad, 84 mins); O’Sullivan. Subs not used: Endall, Williams.

Referee: Richard Eley.

Goal: Collard (75 mins, 1-0).

Northants Telegraph man-of-the-match: Alex Collard - fast turning into Captain Fantastic, Collard was the hero again. A regulation solid display at the heart of the defence alongside Liam Dolman was capped with a trademark towering header at the far post to earn all three points.