The Poppies take on play-off contenders Darlington this weekend in the first of three home games in a row as they face Peterborough Sports next Tuesday night before hosting Scarborough Athletic next Saturday.

Having claimed a 0-0 draw at Southport last weekend, the Poppies saw the pack at the bottom of the Vanarama National League North tighten in midweek with Farsley Celtic beating Darlington 3-1 to move to within a point of Leamington and Kettering who are hovering just above the drop zone.

Fans are now beginning to look at how many points teams will need to survive in what is proving to be a competitive division.

Kettering Town manager Lee Glover. Picture by Peter Short

But Poppies boss Lee Glover is only focused on his team’s performances as they head into what looks like a vital three-game spell.

He said: “It’s the first of three games at home but we are only focusing on the first one, I’m not bothered about the other two at the moment.

“A month ago, I was talking to someone and they were saying 47 points would be the target.

“It’s probably going to be more than that but, to be honest, I haven’t really looked at that too closely.

“What I am looking at is making sure we try to maintain the form we have shown since the early part of December.

“We have been picking up points, we have been in every game and we have been a match for pretty much everyone we have played.

“We have been far more competitive since then and I think we started the ball rolling when we were 2-0 down at Darlington and came back to draw.

“We just need to maintain that and then go the extra yard above it to make sure we get some wins.”

Glover made the trip north on Tuesday to get a first-hand look at tomorrow’s opponents.

The Poppies boss was in attendance to see Farsley close the gap at the bottom by beating Darlington who, despite that defeat, head to Latimer Park still sitting in fifth place in the table as they bid for an extended campaign in the play-offs.

And, even though he watched them slip to a loss, Glover insists there is plenty to respect about the Quakers squad.

“Farsley did a job and were really professional and worked ever so hard,” the Poppies manager added.

“Darlington had a couple of spells in the game where they passed the ball really well and were unlucky not to score.

“They have a lot of quality. You have to respect the squad they have got and what they have done this season.

“We have just got to make sure we are right.

“We will train hard this week, we will get some ideas into the boys and go from there.”