Finedon clinch NCL T20 Championship

Finedon Dolben show off the NCL T20 Championship trophy after they defeated Oundle Town and Desborough Town on Finals Day. Picture by Finbarr Carroll

After three rounds in the group stage, Dolben, Desborough Town, Oundle Town and Kislingbury Temperance earned their spots at Finals Day, which was staged at Oundle’s Milton Road home.

Desborough defeated Kislingbury in their semi-final and that set up a final clash with Finedon, who saw off the hosts in their last-four encounter.

Batting first, Oundle put a decent total of 157-6 from their 20 overs on the board, thanks in the main, to a fourth-wicket stand of 82 between Daniel Costello (63) and Tommy Simeons (48). Mark Wolstenholme (4-0-38-2) was the pick of the Finedon bowlers.

Jack Chopping struck 26 in Dolben’s reply but it was an unbeaten stand of 82 between captain Drew Brierley (63no) and Dan Bendon (33no), which saw them to victory on 161-4 with two overs to spare.

And Dolben were in similarly ruthless form in the final.

Desborough were bowled out for 116 in the last over with Jake Bindley (34) being the only batsman to get going.

Ed Hodgson (3.2-1-13-3) and Matthew Swann (4-0-20-3) led an impressive Finedon attack with the support coming from Chopping (4-0-29-2) while Wolstenholme and Jack Fuller also chipped in with a wicket apiece.

Dolben were set a revised target of 86 to win from 14 overs and they needed just 10.3 overs to finish the job.

Corey Young (2-17) claimed two early wickets but Sean Davis struck an unbeaten 68 from just 36 balls, including nine fours and three sixes, as he and Callum Berrill (12no) put on an unbeaten partnership of 62 to close the game out on 87-2 and ensure the trophy headed back to Avenue Road.

The NCL Premier Division campaign resumes this weekend with Dolben heading back to Milton Road to take on Oundle while Desborough host Peterborough Town.