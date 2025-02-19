Apple iPhone 16e prices and pre orders: Everything we know about the cheapest iPhone

Logo in the window of an Apple Store. PIC: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Prices for the cheapest iPhone on the market in 2025 have been confirmed

The iPhone 16e has been announced tonight (Wednesday 19 February), replacing the SE brand.

It was done with a pre-recorded video instead of the glitzy live events usually reserved for the new iPhones launched in September each year. The current newest iPhone range, the 16, 16 Plus and 16 Pro Max, will be expanded with a new budget version for 2025 in the form of the iPhone 16e.

The new iPhone 16e pre orders will open on Friday 21 February.

The iPhone SE has traditionally been modelled on older generations of the iPhone, with the 2025 version set to be loosely based on the iPhone 14. However, unlike previous years Apple is getting ready to upgrade the SE to the 16e with faster processing, a better screen and Apple’s artificial intelligence that was previously only available on iPhone 16 models.

It means the iPhone 16e will be a closer competitor to the iPhone 15, the previous generation model, and represents an excellent money-saving alternative to the range-topping phones.

Prices have not yet been confirmed for the iPhone 16e but previous versions are on sale for just £14 a month with no up front cost at Sky Mobile, which is the cheapest price we can find.

Expect around £15-£20 per month for the new iPhone 16e, but it will almost definitely be lower than the £24 per month you can pay for a brand new iPhone 16.

At the top of the range sits the incredible iPhone 16 Pro Max, which comes with the fastest processor, best cameras and highest quality screen of any iPhone in history. It is priced at just £37 per month on Sky Mobile - its lowest price ever.

The iPhone 16e will sit somewhere below the iPhone 16 in the range, meaning it should cost between £15 to £37 a month to take an iPhone out on a monthly contract.

Handset-only prices for the SE series usually fall below £450 when new, which is significantly below the £729 price for the iPhone 16 and the £1,200 price of the iPhone 16 Pro Max.