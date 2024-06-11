If you’re watching the Euros at home, a food delivery is the perfect plan

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

We’ve found a sneaky deal that gets you a takeaway of your choice delivered to your door with £15 shaved off the bill

The UEFA European Football Championship begins on Friday, kicking off a summer of sport, and a chance for Gareth Southgate's squad to bring glory to the nation. Even making it to the final stages would be nice.

And with fixtures every weekend between now and Sunday, July 14, there are lots of opportunities for some weekends in front of the TV, following the tournament through the group stages, right through to the quarter-finals, semi-final, and finals in July.

And what night of football-themed fun would be complete without a spot of takeaway? The good news is we've found a sneaky but delicious deal online that effectively slices £15 off the cost of your meal. The best bit is, that's delivered, so you won't need to dash out during half time.

Your perfect pizza could be on its way to you free of charge while you cheer on your team

Here's how it works. Firstly, this is a cashback deal, so go to the Top CashBack website by clicking here and get signed up.

Top CashBack will walk you through it from there, but you're going to follow a link to Deliveroo, pick your perfect pizza or whatever you fancy, make your purchase as a new and selected member deal as you would do normally on the site.

Once you've made your order, check back into the Top CashBack site, and you'll see the transaction in your account, ready to be given back to you as a CashBack deal.

What's the catch? Importantly, the deal rewards you back up to £15, so don't go too silly with your portion sizes, but apart from that, you must be a new member of Top CashBack, and you only get one offer per household. Of course, you'll also need to ensure you're in a Deliveroo area.

But it's possible to order enough food for the average couple for an absolute pittance, and that should leave plenty in the pot for extra poppadoms.