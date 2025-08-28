Wellingborough dad wins £93k Audi R8 supercar from 22p prize draw ticket
A health and safety worker from Wellingborough has just won a £93,000 supercar - after spending just 22p on a prize draw ticket.
Christian Capran was staying at a Travelodge in Hull while working away from home when a film crew from the dream car giveaway firm BOTB turned up to surprise him with the prize.
He was told to come outside to receive a delivery, and when he saw the gleaming white Audi R8 V10, he admitted to being absolutely speechless.
After taking it in for a moment, he said: "I didn't think I would ever win something.
"Many, many things are going through my head. I don't know what to say."
Christian, who works for Comtelecom Ltd in Finedon, then confessed that he won the car after buying just three tickets to BOTB's draw, one of several the company carries out every week.
This means he staked just 66p to get his life-changing win, which he says will help him buy his daughter's first car, because she has just turned 17.
BOTB always offers winners a cash alternative, which Christian says he will be taking, instead of accepting the 611bhp Audi.
His daughter is a huge fan of the Range Rover Evoque, he explained, and once he has paid off all his debts he plans to buy himself a nice car and then a first car for his daughter.
And with the price of a used Range Rover Evoque starting at around £4,000, he should have more than enough for one each.
BOTB's prize draws offer everything from dream cars to cash and holidays, and their biggest prize at the moment is an £880,000 house in Suffolk, with tickets costing just 99p.
