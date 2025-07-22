BOTB is giving away two cars for the price of one ticket for the first time - and it's an amazing pairing | BOTB

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

BOTB’s latest prize draw gives you the chance to win a £100k dream garage for just 22p – a BMW M5 and a Porsche Cayman, or a £70k cash alternative if you’d prefer.

Here is a chance to win your ultimate dream garage - for just 22p. Prize draw firm BOTB is giving away two cars in its latest competition, and they're both absolutely stunning.

There's a BMW M5, a legendary super saloon with 625bhp from a 4.4L Twin-Turbo V8, and then there's a Porsche Cayman, which can hit 60mph in just 4.2 seconds.

So you'd have a jet black BMW for the school run and the commute, and then a mid-engined Porsche sports car for the weekend.

The Porsche Cayman is the perfect weekend hack | BOTB

The BMW is worth £60,000, and the Porsche is worth £40,000, so it's a £100,000 prize pot altogether. And one lucky person is going to win them both for just 22p.

There are only a few days left to enter the competition, so get in there quickly and snap up some tickets.

You can buy more than one, and many people choose to buy a bundle to increase their odds, especially while tickets are this cheap.

The winner will be given the choice of either keeping the cars, or pocketing a cash alternative, and that would be £70,000 in this instance.

To find out more about the competition, or to buy tickets, click here.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133

