1. Damp Proof: The Cavity-Wall Insulation Scandal

Thousands of homeowners nation-wide were faced with mouldy homes, devastating debts and an epidemic of asthma. These homeowners signed up to a supposed no win no fee compensation claim for government sponsored insulation that failed in their properties. In this exclusive Shots! TV documentary, we search for answers and look at the impact this scandal had on UK residents. Watch Damp Proof: The Cavity-Wall Insulation Scandal to learn more.

2. National Highways Road Patrol

We go behind-the-scenes at National Highways to discover how they try to keep Leeds and West Yorkshire roads safe, from preventing incidents to assisting when the worst does happen. National Highways is not an enforcement organisation, but it uses 24/7 monitoring of Leeds and West Yorkshire motorways’ major roads to capture and send on any criminal activity. You can find out more about the organisation's role and the challenges it faces in National Highways Road Patrol .

3. Inside the Biggest Hybrid Ferry

We follow Brittany Ferries latest LNG and electric hybrid ship the Saint Malo during its first commercial sail from Portsmouth International Port. She is 194 metres long and the fourth of five new vessels built for Brittany Ferries. The ship is considered to be the “biggest hybrid ferry” to operate in the English Channel, running on both LNG and battery. Watch Inside the Biggest Hybrid Ferry to find out more.

4. Cost of Living: The price of pets

We explored how rising costs were affecting pet owners during the height of the Cost of Living Crisis in this mini-documentary. Through personal stories and expert insights, you’ll learn how economic strains impact pet owners and how shelters are working hard to support animals in need. Hear from pet foodbanks set up to help at a difficult time, owners who were feeling the pinch, and kennels who were struggling to find the space and funds in Cost of Living: The price of pets .

