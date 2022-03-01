Pancakes - the easy way!

Take the hassle out of Pancake Day

Want to make flipping pancakes easy and stress-free? Or do you just fancy an indulgent weekend stack of delicious fluffy blueberry pancakes drizzled in maple syrup?

The breakfast in bed pancake kit (photo: 44Foods)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ethical food retailer 44 Foods has made life even easier with its new Breakfast in Bed Pancake Kit bundle - launched just in time for Shrove Tuesday. Featuring a ready-made pancake mix from Doves, along with fresh blueberries, lemon, milk and hand-crafted maple syrup, the only question is, how many can you eat?!

44 Foods is the UK’s fairest food delivery service, whose founder, Lasse Hansen wants to re-educate our customers about the fact that good food is not a quick, cheap, throwaway commodity – but is often the product of months of hard work, with real people in the background, struggling to make a living with prices squeezed down in a highly-competitive industry.

Working directly with producers and farmers, it lets them set their own prices. And thanks to its policy of only ordering from them when a new order comes in, it’s successfully reducing food waste and providing customers with the freshest food available.