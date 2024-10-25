Nationwide study ranks Northamptonshire among UK counties with fewest road damages and potholes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New research by HiQ Tyres & Autocare shows that drivers in Northamptonshire benefit from some of the best road conditions in the country, leading to fewer tyre replacements due to potholes and road damage compared to other UK regions.

British drivers across the nation are all too familiar with the frustrations caused by poorly maintained roads, where potholes and uneven surfaces have become common dangers.

However, in Northamptonshire, motorists benefit from notably better road conditions compared to all other UK regions, according to a recent study conducted by HiQ Tyres & Autocare. While potholes pose significant risks in other regions, the data shows that Northamptonshire roads offer a smoother, safer driving experience.

Only 13% of tyre replacements in the county are directly attributable to damage from potholes and other road hazards. This figure is notably lower than in other East Midlands counties, such as Derbyshire (41%), and falls well below the national average of 28%.

In particular, Northamptonshire’s low rate of damage-related tyre replacements stands in sharp contrast to Nottingham—which suffers from the worst road conditions in the country—where a staggering 68% of tyres were replaced due to severe road damage.

The study highlights the role that well-maintained roads play in keeping vehicle maintenance costs down and enhancing driver safety. While regular vehicle checks are still important, drivers in Northamptonshire can take confidence in the fact that their roads rank among the best in the UK, greatly reducing the risk of tyre damage from road hazards.

The month-long study surveyed a nationwide selection of HiQ Tyres & Autocare stores to record the total number of tyres replaced due to damage. The results shed light on the widespread impact of poor road quality on drivers.

Looking after your vehicle properly

The typically unpredictable UK weather can lead to heightened road damage and potholes. These issues are often caused by a combination of freeze-thaw cycles during winter, which cause road surfaces to crack and deteriorate, and heavy traffic that exacerbates the damage. Potholes, which are often deep and appear quickly, can further cause significant damage to tyres and suspension systems. Regular tyre inspections are therefore essential to mitigate these risks.

Craig Sprigmore, Retail Director UK & Ireland, HiQ Tyres & Autocare, commented: “HiQ’s study highlights the benefits for drivers in regions like Northamptonshire, where the roads are better maintained, leading to lower tyre damage rates. This not only helps keep maintenance costs down but also makes the roads safer for everyone.”

“We urge drivers to regularly check the condition of their tyres and visit their local HiQ store, where a team of experts will be glad to conduct a free tyre pressure and safety check for customer peace of mind. Addressing these issues promptly can help mitigate driving risks and ensure safer journeys for everyone.”

HiQ Tyres & Autocare operates more than 160 autocentres nationwide, each offering car-servicing and tyre maintenance for a wide range of vehicles. Each HiQ autocentre also offers a free accidental tyre damage warranty with every Goodyear tyre purchased, underscoring its commitment to excellent customer service.