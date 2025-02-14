Looking for kitchen inspiration? The perfect food pairings to spice up Valentine’s Day

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, a kitchenware brand and seasoning specialist has uncovered the nation’s best-kept kitchen secrets – the flavour pairings that transform everyday meals into something extraordinary.

While well-loved combinations such as strawberries and cream or salted caramel are widely celebrated, many flavour pairings fly under the radar.

And with Valentine’s Day all about perfect pairings, Cole & Mason – experts in seasoning since 1919 – invited people to share the undiscovered pairing combinations they look to use to add a little extra to their food.

Following hundreds of submissions, the team at Cole & Mason then looked through the entries to reveal their favourite: Black pepper and strawberries – an unexpected twist that enhances juiciness while intensifying strawberries’ natural sweetness. Much like love, the best pairings are often the most unexpected, and this seasoning swap elevates a simple fruit into something special.

How to spice up your food with unusual pairings this Valentine's Day.

With a view to enabling people to add a little extra to any Valentine’s Day cooking they have planned; Cole & Mason has compiled a list of the most appealing go-to flavour combinations – as it looks to reveal the hidden gems that add depth and excitement to everyday cooking.

Here are the top ten winning pairings, just in time to impress a Valentine’s date:

1. Black pepper and strawberries – an unexpected twist that enhances juiciness while intensifying strawberries’ natural sweetness.

2. Smoked paprika and tomato soup – adding a rich, warming depth of flavour.

3. Cardamom and vanilla in coffee – a fragrant addition to the morning ritual.

4. Chilli flakes and dark chocolate – a striking contrast of heat and sweetness.

5. Cinnamon and butternut squash – a naturally sweet and spiced combination.

6. Cajun spice mix and beans on toast – a smoky, spiced upgrade to a household favourite.

7. Lemon zest and rosemary on roast potatoes – a fresh, citrusy balance.

8. Miso paste and butter on toast – a rich umami boost to a simple snack.

9. Cinnamon and nutmeg in a creamy rice pudding – a delicate spice that adds uplift to a delicious dessert.

10. Cauliflower cheese with ground turmeric in the sauce – a fragrant supplement that enhances a classic.

"Much like finding the perfect partner, the magic of seasoning lies in discovering the right combination," says Heidi Thomas, Head of Marketing at DK Household Brands, which includes Cole & Mason. "These pairings demonstrate how everyday ingredients can be transformed with a simple but clever seasoning choice, with the simplicity making it super easy for an inexperienced chef to add something a little extra to dazzle their date."

This Valentine’s Day, food lovers are encouraged to try one of these new pairings to add an extra touch of romance to their meals. Whether preparing breakfast in bed or a candlelit dinner, a carefully chosen spice or seasoning can make all the difference. To help home cooks explore these flavour combinations, Cole & Mason’s range of precision mills and seasoning tools provide the perfect way to unlock maximum flavour.

For more information about Cole & Mason, please visit: https://coleandmason.com