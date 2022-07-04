How to get the most from your holiday - Introducing the Good Trip Index!

Good Trip Index

Leave only footprints.

Support local businesses in the country you visit, making sure those local businesses are kind to their animals and pay a living wage to their employees.

Try not to support despotic regimes, and double check the country’s record on press freedoms, the rights of women and its LGBTQI+ citizens, and how well it looks after its rainforests…

It’s a lot to remember, yet according to new research, it’s a significant consideration for TWO THIRDS (67 per cent) of holidaymakers when deciding on the destination to visit.

The research - completed by leading travel extras company Holiday Extras - found that one in ten (12 per cent) consider responsible travel the most significant factor when booking their holiday, with the human rights record of the end destination (48 per cent) and the impact of their trip on climate change (15 per cent) being the most significant elements.

In response to the study, the travel brand has launched the Good Trip Index, designed to help make travelling well hassle-free: www.holidayextras.com/travel-news/have-a-good-trip website.

Good Trip Index

The analysis covers seven of the definitive country-level indices that reflect the main ethical issues when deciding on where to holiday: sustainability, human rights (women’s and LGBTIQ+), press freedom, animal welfare, and the wellbeing and quality of life in the end destination.

The index ranks countries based on their scores in each category, providing an easy to digest list that holidaymakers can refer to when picking their getaway location – allowing them to have a really good trip from the moment they land on the tarmac.

The Top Twenty:

1 Sweden

Family holiday in Sweden (photo: Adobe)

2 Denmark

Denmark is the second top rated holiday destination in the Good Trip Index (photo: Adobe)

3 Switzerland

4 Finland

5 Norway

6 Austria

7 Estonia

8 Netherlands

9 New Zealand

10 Germany

11 Iceland

12 Portugal

13 Ireland

14 Canada

15 United Kingdom

16 Luxembourg

17 Belgium

18 Spain

19 France

20 Australia

Bottom Ten:

170 Pakistan

171 Kuwait

172 Iraq

173 Saudi Arabia

174 Nigeria

175 Syria

176 Somalia

177 Yemen

178 Iran

179 Egypt

Egypt is in the bottom ten of places to visit according to the Good Trip Index (photo: Adobe)

Associate director, Brand at Holiday Extras, Ant Clarke Cowell, said: “Even though it’s worth the effort to research destinations to ensure we make responsible travel choices, it can be hard when there are so many factors to consider. A holiday shouldn’t be a chore though, so that’s why we have created this index – the first of its kind – to help holidaymakers make informed decisions about ethical destinations and trips.”Associate Director, Brand at Holiday Extras