Ashley Roberts posed by billboard - featuring her own sweaty face

Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts posed in front of a huge billboard - featuring her own sweaty face.

The singer hit the headlines after an embarrassing 'wardrobe malfunction' at a movie premiere saw her pictured with sweaty armpits.

But she's taken back control with the hilarious building-sized poster that pumps 1,000 litres of 'sweat' over her face every few seconds.

The Heart Radio breakfast DJ has now become the perspiring face of Extra Flamin' Hot snacks.

And the 'Hot Couture' images were shot by celebrated snapper Rankin, to show the effects of spicy food can be worn with style.

Ashley Roberts embraces her sweat after an embarrassing 'wardrobe malfunction' at a movie premiere saw her pictured with sweaty armpits. | Ben Stevens/PinPep

“sweat isn’t something to shy away from, but to embrace”

Ashley Roberts said: "What can I say? More than a quarter of people sweat after eating spicy foods, and I'm one of them. I honestly don’t care about the physical reactions to eating hot stuff, it’s natural and I don’t want anyone to feel ashamed of it.”

Alongside the dripping billboard, the snack brand commissioned research which found 25 per cent of Brits have been ‘sweat shamed’ by having their wet patches pointed out.

But 72 per cent feel uncomfortable when they visibly sweat, and 45 per cent are ashamed of it.

The worst time to be caught visibly sweating was voted to be on a first date (52 per cent), with 24 per cent saying excess sweating is a ‘turn-off’.

Although 30 per cent believe it’s fine to be visibly affected after eating something spicy, according to the OnePoll.com research.

Rob Pothier, for Extra Flamin’ Hot, which is available across Doritos, Walkers MAX and Wotsits Crunchy, said: “We’ve taken Ashley from sweat shame to sweat fame.

“From her red-carpet fashion faux pas to becoming the face of our latest campaign, she has shown that sweat isn’t something to shy away from, but to embrace.”