Industrial scale cannabis factory uncovered in Corby

A huge cannabis factory containing around 1,000 plants has been discovered by police on a Corby industrial estate today.

Acting on intelligence from local PSCOs, members of the Proactive 4 team booted down the doors at the former Speedy Hire unit in Cronin Road on the Weldon Industrial Estate, close to the Argos Clearance Warehouse.

One of three rooms containing around 1,000 cannabis plants

One suspect was spotted trying to climb out of a tiny window as police arrived at the site, but he was caught and arrested.

Inside the huge unit, officers found three large rooms of cannabis plants of different gestation and a raft of hi-tech, high value hydroponic equipment.

There were also cosy ‘living quarters’ for the man who had been overseeing the operation, with a bed, washing machine, oven, fully-stocked fridge and even a washing line.

Sergeant Peter Winterflood said: “It’s huge. Someone has made a significant investment here. There’s tens of thousands of pounds worth of equipment and the rent would be significant on a building like this.

“We are pleased to have made an arrest as it means our investigation can now be taken further. Often in cases like this, there is nobody on the premises when we arrive.

”We are grateful to the PCSOs who passed on the intelligence to enable us to carry out today’s operation.”

An Albanian National was taken into custody where he remains under arrest tonight.

