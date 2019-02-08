Corby cannabis factory in pictures This is what officers discovered when they entered a cannabis factory in Corby. A man was arrested after the find at a warehouse in Cronin Road this afternoon. 1. Cannabis factory discovered in Corby Officers look into the entrance to the cannabis factory. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo 2. Cannabis factory discovered in Corby One of the plants inside the factory. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Cannabis factory discovered in Corby The cannabis farm was found inside Speedy Lifting in Cronin Road. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Cannabis factory discovered in Corby Officers survey the cannabis farm. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4