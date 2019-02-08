Officers discovered 1,000 cannabis plants

Corby cannabis factory in pictures

This is what officers discovered when they entered a cannabis factory in Corby.

A man was arrested after the find at a warehouse in Cronin Road this afternoon.

Officers look into the entrance to the cannabis factory.

One of the plants inside the factory.

The cannabis farm was found inside Speedy Lifting in Cronin Road.

Officers survey the cannabis farm.

