Would-be good Samaritan cut with knife and robbed in Kettering after stranger's fake plea for help

A man was robbed and cut with a knife in Kettering after being lured into a secluded location by a plea for help.

At about 3.45pm on Monday, December 31, the man was walking along Rockingham Road when he was asked for help by an unknown woman, who claimed a friend was trapped in Furnace Lane, a nearby pathway.

View of Furnace Lane from Rockingham Road (Picture: Google)

As the man went to help, he was struck and knocked to the ground before being assaulted by two men in dark clothing, who used a knife to inflict multiple cuts to his face and body.

The victim’s wallet and phone were stolen before his attackers cycled off in the direction of the train tracks, towards the Telford Way end of Furnace Lane.

The woman who originally approached the man was white, in her early 20s and slim, with long dark hair.

She wore black tracksuit bottoms and top with a white stripe down the sides, and a black baseball cap.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the robbery should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

The police initially put out an appeal for witnesses last week but have since released more detailed information on the assault.