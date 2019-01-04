Man pinned to the ground and robbed in Kettering

A man on his way to work in Kettering was forcibly robbed by two attackers.

Police say the incident took place between 3.45pm and 6pm on December 31 in Furnace Lane.

The victim, a man in his twenties, was walking in the direction of Rockingham Road when he was approached by two unknown men.

They assaulted him, pinned him to the ground and stole his wallet and phone with force.

A police spokesman said the investigation was ongoing and that they were appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.