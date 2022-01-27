Woman airlifted to hospital after Wellingborough crash
Police are at the scene this afternoon
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 4:25 pm
Updated
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 4:26 pm
A woman has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Wellingborough today (Thursday).
Emergency services were called to the junction of Broad Green and Harrowden Road after the incident at about 2.30pm.
The crash involved a car and a pedestrian and a police spokesman said the pedestrian, a woman, has been flown to hospital after suffering serious injuries.
The spokesman added: "The road is closed at Elm Street and also at the junction of North Street."