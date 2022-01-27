Woman airlifted to hospital after Wellingborough crash

A woman has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Wellingborough today (Thursday).

Emergency services were called to the junction of Broad Green and Harrowden Road after the incident at about 2.30pm.

The crash involved a car and a pedestrian and a police spokesman said the pedestrian, a woman, has been flown to hospital after suffering serious injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are at the scene