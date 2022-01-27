Woman airlifted to hospital after Wellingborough crash

Police are at the scene this afternoon

By Sam Wildman
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 4:25 pm
Updated Thursday, 27th January 2022, 4:26 pm

A woman has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Wellingborough today (Thursday).

Emergency services were called to the junction of Broad Green and Harrowden Road after the incident at about 2.30pm.

The crash involved a car and a pedestrian and a police spokesman said the pedestrian, a woman, has been flown to hospital after suffering serious injuries.

Police are at the scene

The spokesman added: "The road is closed at Elm Street and also at the junction of North Street."

