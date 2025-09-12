Yellow weather warning for wind issued across Northamptonshire as gusts of up to 55mph expected

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued across Northamptonshire, as gusts of up to 55mph are expected.

The Met Office has issued the warning from 8pm on Sunday September 14 until 6pm on Monday September 15.

The warning is in place for most of England – including all of Northamptonshire, as well as all of Wales.

The weather authority said: “Strong and gusty winds are likely to cause some disruption to travel and interruptions to power.”

Delays to public transport are expected, as well as difficult driving conditions and the possibility of some loss of power.

Gusts of 45 to 55mph are expected widely inland are only expected to ease on Monday afternoon into Monday evening.

The forecast in Northampton and Kettering is not great over the weekend, with heavy rain expected on Saturday September 13 afternoon and most of Sunday. Next week is predicted to be drier.