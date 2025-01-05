Weather: Flood alerts issued for 11 areas where flooding is “expected” after snow hits the UK
The government website has issued a number of flood warnings this morning (January 5).
Flooding is ‘expected’ in eleven areas.
These include:
- Blackwater and Newport on the River Medina
- Hellingly and Horsebridge on the Cuckmere and Bull Rivers
- River Avon from Didworthy to Aveton Gifford
- River Brue and Glastonbury Millstream from Lovington to Highbridge
- River Clyst from Broadclyst to Clyst St. Mary
- River Lew at Gribbleford Bridge and Hatherleigh
- Rivers Eden and Eden Brook from Crowhurst to Penshurst
- River Taw (middle) from Taw Bridge to Newnham Bridge
- River Torridge (lower) from Dolton to Bideford
- Water Eaton Brook at Water Eaton
- Upper Frome at Maiden Newton
There’s also 107 areas where flooding is "possible".
An amber warning for snow is in place for the East Midlands, North East England, North West England, the West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber until 23.59pm on January 5.
An amber warning for snow and ice covers the East Midlands, North West England, Wales, the West Midlands and Yorkshire and Humber until 12pm on January 5.
A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for parts of Northern Ireland until 6pm on January 5.
A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place for the East Midlands, the East of England, North East England, North West England, Wales, West Midlands, Yorkshire and Humber until 23.59pm on January 5.
