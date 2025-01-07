Weather flooding: Full list of 133 areas where flooding is ‘expected’ as ‘danger to life’ warning issued
A ‘danger to life’ flood warning has been issued for one area in the UK, with flooding ‘expected’ in another 133 areas.
Drone footage shows the extensive flooding at Proctor's Pleasure Park near Barrow upon Soar, Leicestershire.
The ‘danger to life’ flood warning is in place for the River Soar at caravan parks near Barrow upon Soar.
The warning reads: “This Severe Warning has been issued because large scale evacuation is required. River levels are rising at the Pillings Lock river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall and rapid snowmelt. Consequently, flooding of properties is expected to continue. Areas most at risk are Proctor's Pleasure Park near Barrow upon Soar.
“Further light rainfall is forecast over the next 24 hours. We expect river levels to remain high until 08/01/25.
We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are liaising with emergency services. Please follow advice from emergency services and call 999 if in immediate danger.”
The 133 areas where flooding is ‘expected’ are:
- Barlings Eau in Langworth
- Bielby Beck at Bielby
- Car Dyke, Billinghay Skirth and tributaries in Billinghay
- Curry Moor and Hay Moor
- Fittleworth on the Western River Rother
- Highfield Drain and Finchetts Gutter at Abbot's Mead, Chester
- Holderness Drain and Leven Drain in Leven village
- Holderness Drain at Routh and Meaux
- Holderness Drain at Wawne Common and Woody Carr
- Isolated properties and villages in the east of the South Forty Foot Drain
- Isolated properties and villages in the west of the South Forty Foot Drain and its tributaries
- Isolated properties and villages near the River Witham from South Witham to Marston
- Isolated properties and villages near to the River Ancholme from Bishopbridge to Brigg
- Isolated properties and villages near to the River Ancholme from Broughton to Horkstow
- Isolated properties near the River Lymn and Steeping
- Little Venice Country Park and Marina
- Lodsbridge to Shopham Bridge on the Western River Rother
- Low Barlings and the Short Ferry area
- Lower Stour at Redhill and Wheatplot Home Sites
- Lower Stour from Sturminster Marshall to Christchurch
- Low lying properties in the Upper Hull catchment
- Middle Hampshire Avon at Britford, Salisbury
- Middle Hampshire Avon from Salisbury to Ringwood
- Middle Stour from Hammoon to Sturminster Marshall
- North Bank Road alongside the River Nene, east of Peterborough and west of Dog-in-a-Doublet Sluice
- Patrington Haven on Winestead Drain
- Properties closest to the River Kennet at the Burghfield, Southcote, Coley and Holybrook areas
- Properties near the River Ancholme and Old River Ancholme
- Pulborough on the River Arun
- River Aire at Hirst Marsh and West Marsh
- River Anker at Amington, Tamworth
- River Anker at Mancetter, Witherley and Atherstone
- River Anker at Polesworth
- River Avon at Barford, Hampton Lucy, Alveston and Tiddington
- River Avon at Birlingham and Eckington
- River Avon at Evesham
- River Avon at Harvington and Offenham
- River Avon at Stratford upon Avon
- River Avon at Twyning
- River Avon at Warwick
- River Avon at Weston on Avon and Welford on Avon
- River Avon at Wyre Piddle
- River Blithe from Blithfield Reservoir to Bancroft
- River Blythe at Blyth End
- River Cherwell from below Banbury to just above Upper Heyford
- River Derwent at Buttercrambe Mill
- River Derwent at Church Wilne and Wilne Lane
- River Derwent at Stamford Bridge - The Weir Caravan Park and Kexby Bridge
- River Don at Fishlake
- River Don at South Bramwith
- River Don at Stainforth
- River Dove at Dovefields Crossing and Saltbrook Cottage
- River Dove at Green Lane and Saltbrook Meadow Farm
- River Dove at Marston on DoveU
- River Glen at Greatford
- River Glen at Kates Bridge
- River Leam at Eathorpe, Hunningham and Offchurch
- River Mease at Clifton Campville, Harlaston and Croxall
- River Medway between Yalding and Maidstone
- River Medway, River Teise and River Beult at Yalding
- River Ryton at Scrooby including Serlby
- River Severn at Abbots Court, Deerhurst
- River Severn at Apperley and The Leigh
- River Severn at Bushley
- River Severn at Chaceley and Haw Bridge
- River Severn at Clifton and Severn Stoke
- River Severn at Court Meadow, Kempsey and Callow End
- River Severn at East Waterside, Upton upon Severn
- River Severn at Hanley Castle, Rectory Road in Upton upon Severn and Saxons Lode
- River Severn at Hanley Road, Upton upon Severn
- River Severn at Hawford Wood and Bevere
- River Severn at Pitchcroft, North Worcester
- River Severn at Severn Ham, Tewkesbury
- River Severn at Tewkesbury
- River Severn in North Worcester
- River Severn in South Worcester
- River Soar at Barrow upon Soar
- River Soar at Braunstone
- River Soar at Cossington Village
- River Soar at Cotes and Loughborough Moors
- River Soar at Moor Lane in Normanton on Soar and Hathern Sports Ground
- River Soar at Mountsorrel Lock and riverside properties and mills
- River Soar at Quorn
- River Soar at Ratcliffe on Soar
- River Soar at Redhill and Kegworth Bridge
- River Soar at Zouch Island
- Rivers Stour and Iwerne at Stourpaine
- Rivers Wreake and Soar for riverside properties near Syston and Birstall
- River Tame and Bourne Brook at Fazeley
- River Tame at Comberford
- River Tame at Croxall
- River Tame at Elford
- River Teme at Stanford Bridge
- River Trent at Attenborough Nature Reserve
- River Trent at Barrow upon Trent
- River Trent at Carlton on Trent including Beck Cottage
- River Trent at Castle Donington around Kings Mill
- River Trent at Cavendish Bridge
- River Trent at Farndon riverside properties including Dorner Avenue and Wyke and Marsh Lane
- River Trent at Fiskerton Mill including Rolleston Fields, Gorse and Nurseries
- River Trent at Girton
- River Trent at Great Haywood Little Haywood and Colwich
- River Trent at Hill Ridware, Pipe Ridware and Mavesyn Ridware
- River Trent at Holme Pierrepont for the National Watersports Centre
- River Trent at Lenton for Nottingham Park and Ride Site at Queens Drive
- River Trent at Newark for riverside properties
- River Trent at Newark Sugar Factory and Kelham Bridge
- River Trent at Newark Tolney Lane and Riverside Marinas
- River Trent at Rugeley
- River Trent at Sawley Marina, including Sawley Lock
- River Trent at Swarkestone
- River Trent at Willington around Repton Road
- River Weaver at Acton Bridge and Weaverham
- River Weaver at Northwich Marina
- River Weaver at Shrewbridge Lodge
- River Welland in Market Deeping
- River Wey at Elstead and Eashing
- River Witham and associated Fens from Chapel Hill to Boston
- River Witham and associated Fens from Washingborough to Metheringham
- River Witham and associated Fens from Woodhall Spa to Chapel Hill
- River Witham in Marston and Hougham
- River Wreake at Asfordby
- River Wreake at Frisby-on-the-Wreake
- River Wreake at Melton Mowbray
- River Wreake for mills at Hoby, Thrussington and Ratcliffe
- River Wye from Hereford to Ross-On-Wye
- Westlands Drain at Hedon
- Wider area at risk around Croft
- Wider area at risk around Thorpe St Peter and Wainfleet All Saints
- Wood Brook and River Soar at Loughborough to the north of Derby Road
There are also 221 areas where flooding is "possible".
