Thunderstorm weather warning in place across Northamptonshire this weekend

A thunderstorm warning has been issued across Northamptonshire for this weekend.

The Met Office has issued the yellow warning, which is in place from 9pm on Friday July 18 until 6pm on Saturday July 19.

The weather authority says there are likely to be areas of “heavy, thundery rain”, which may lead to “disruption to transport and travel” from late Friday through much of Saturday.

The warning covers all of Northamptonshire, as well as most of the east and south of England.

Road users are warned to expect spray and sudden flooding, which could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There is also the potential of public transport delays, power cuts and flooding, according to the Met Office.