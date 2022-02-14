Weather warnings issued as Storm Eunice set to batter Northamptonshire with record-breaking winds

Storm Eunice is set to batter the county on Friday (February 19) with record-breaking wind gusts of more than 70mph predicted.

Met Office experts issued a yellow weather warning with 'significant disruption' likely.

Local forecasters @NNweather tweeted: "It's still too early for detail and it's unlikely to be this severe, but today’s UK Met Office model is suggesting gusts in the county of 90mph."

Eunice will blow through just hours after Storm Dudley affects northern parts of the UK on Wednesday and Thursday — although some weather watchers say that, too, could affect areas in the Midlands, including Northamptonshire.

Storm Eunice winds are currently expected to peak at around noon on Friday.

Strongest gusts previously recorded at the Met Office weather station at Pitsford, near Northampton, were 70mph in October 2002.

Met Office forecaster Aiden McGivern said: "Storm Eunice is likely to affect the UK on Friday bringing a period of very strong winds that could cause significant disruption and potentially some snow for parts of the country.

"There is some uncertainly about the track and depth of Eunice and we are still four or five days away, but even inland there is the possibility of 80mph gusts."

The Met Office is warning of a chance that flying debris will result in a danger to life, with fallen trees, damage to buildings and homes, roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

Two years ago, 60mph gusts from Storm Ciara caused damage to the roof of Sol Central in Northampton, resulting in surrounding roads being closed for up to a month, and to the entertainment complex at Rushden Lakes.