High air pollution warnings for Friday as 'dirty air' gets trapped over Northamptonshire

Weather watchers have issued a rare warning for high pollution levels in parts of Northamptonshire on Friday (March 25).

Stagnant air and light winds are trapping pollutants with government agencies predicting the worst of the dirty air could be over eastern England.

Local forecasters @NNweather confirmed: "Air pollution levels will be higher in parts of the county tomorrow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defra's map shows higher levels of air pollution the further east you go in Northamptonshire on Friday

"Anyone with sore eyes, a cough or sore throat should consider reducing physical activity, particularly outdoors."

In London, Mayor Sadiq Khan has issued the capital's first pollution alert since since August 2020 and advised drivers to avoid unnecessary journeys to avoid adding fumes to the air.

The Met Office supplies an air quality forecast for the Department of Environment, Food & Rural Affairs based on five key pollutants — ozone, nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide, PM2.5 and PM10 particles that can have an impact on your health.

Forecasts use the Daily Air Quality Index (DAQI) designed to show complex air quality information on a simple scale from nought, the lowest, to ten.