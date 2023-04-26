Watch drone footage of crews tackling 'challenging' fire on Corby's Earlstrees industrial estate

This dramatic drone footage shows fire crews tackling yesterday’s large fire in Corby.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue has remained overnight at the scene of the blaze at the Earlstrees Industrial Estate in Corby, which they were called to just after 4am yesterday (April 25).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As of 5pm last night, the incident had been scaled down to two fire pumps – though at its height earlier in the day there had been as many as nine fire engines tackling the flames, including appliances from across the border in Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire and Leicestershire.

An aerial view of the fire in Corby

Although there were still some small fires within the unit at 7pm, firefighting actions were ceased before 11pm, with one pump remaining on the scene.

Throughout the night crews regularly carried out inspections of the site and used hose reel jets to dampen any hotspots they found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shortly after 5am today (April 26), all roads near to the incident were re-opened, but one crew remains at the scene continuing to monitor the site.

Although there is still a small amount of smoke coming from the building, nearby residents and businesses can open their windows and doors.

An aerial shot of the fire in Corby

The two industrial units affected by the blaze have been severely damaged, and this morning fire investigators will attend the scene to begin to investigate a possible cause for the fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Group manager Jason Urbani said: “This was a challenging incident but thanks to the professionalism of our crews we were able to contain the fire to just the two industrial units and prevent it from spreading further – and I would like to thank crews from both Northamptonshire and the neighbouring services who assisted us for their tireless work.

“We appreciate incidents such as this can have a big impact in the area, and particularly in this case for local businesses.