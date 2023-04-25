A fire swept through a Corby factory this morning with nearby businesses closed as emergency services battled the blaze in Princewood Road.

Two units, including one occupied by 33FAB, were well alight when firefighters were called at 4.15am today (Tuesday) to reports of a fire at a premises on the Earlstrees Industrial Estate.

At the height of the fire Northants Fire and Rescue (NFRS) were joined by colleagues from nearby counties with nine firefighting appliances at the scene.

Fire Princewood Road Corby

A spokesman for NFRS said: “The fire is currently under control at Earlstrees Industrial Estate in Corby, but there remain road closures at Princewood Road and Causeway Road while we deal with this incident.

"NFRS was called at 4.15am today to reports of a fire at a premises on Earlstrees Industrial Estate, Corby. On arrival, firefighters found two industrial units well alight.

"A large smoke plume is affecting the industrial estate and wider communities in Corby. This will continue for some time and residents and businesses are advised to keep windows and doors closed.

“Appliances will be scaled down within the next hour but firefighters will remain at the scene until further notice. There are no casualties.

Fire in Princewood Road, Corby

“We are asking people to avoid the area if at all possible and thank local residents and business for their patience and support.”

A huge plume of thick black smoke could be seen across Corby and residents were told to keep their windows closed and to stay away from the area.

Staff at the Greggs opposite the factory had arrived at 4am but not seen any flames or smoke.

They were surprised when they saw flames reflected in the windows of the nearby Wetherspoon pub – they had been preparing the shop for opening.

Fire Corby - Princewood Road

Joanne McLain said: “At 5.10am it was already on fire. We were in the shop with the radio on and didn’t notice it until we saw the flames in the pub window.

“It was awful. We were so frightened, the flames were as high as the lamp-posts – but to see the firemen doing their jobs was amazing.”

Manager Michelle Davanna handed out free teas and coffees to the fire crews as well as doughnuts and sandwiches.

Currently nine firefighting appliances remain at the scene including appliances from Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire and Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Services.

