Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in Corby.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service is currently attending a fire at a property in Shetland Way in the town.

They were called just after noon today (Wednesday, June 12).

A spokesman for the fire service told the Northants Telegraph: “On arrival, crews found smoke issuing from the roof of a mid-terrace property.

Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Shetland Way, Corby

"The aerial appliance from Corby, as well as fire engines from Corby, Kettering and Rothwell, are currently attempting to prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring properties using water jets.