Corby mum-of-nine tells of family's escape from fire that destroyed house

A Corby family has escaped with just the clothes they were wearing when they ran from their fire-filled home in Shetland Way.

Sophie Gibbs, her partner and three of her nine children were at home when they thought they smelt cooking at about midday but it wasn’t food burning, it was the whole kitchen.

After calling to the children to get out, the couple managed to evacuate themselves and their two dogs from the mid-terrace rented home and call for help.

Sophie said: “We were watching telly and my partner said ‘what’s Bradley burning?’ I said Bradley’s not here. We opened the kitchen door and the whole kitchen was on fire.

Firefighters tackle the blaze in Shetland Way Corby/National World

"I can’t believe it. We aren’t insured. I’m not bothered about my possessions but it’s just my kids’ things. My five-year old is autistic and he’ll be devastated."

Sophie added: “I’m pleased that it didn’t happen in the middle of the night.”

Firefighters were called just after midday today (Wednesday, June 12).

An aerial appliance from Corby, as well as fire engines from Corby, Kettering and Rothwell, have been working to prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring properties using water jets. The fire had spread to the roof space.

Firefighters tackle the blaze in Shetland Way Corby/National World

It is believed the blaze started in an extension lead in the kitchen.

Immediate neighbour Lewis Bellamy-Turner was at home when he was alerted by a commotion.

He said: “I could hear a crackling noise and next door were shouting. I looked at my ring door bell and I could see smoke. I knew instantly what a house fire sounded like because my mum had one – it’s not a sound you forget.

"My main concern was getting the cat out."

An aerial ladder was used to tackle to fire in Shetland Way Corby

Lewis’ wife Shannon rushed home from work when she was told about the fire.

She said: “We’ve only just finished doing up the house, but it’s only ‘stuff’ – I have cried.”

The families are being helped by staff from North Northants Council housing department and an appeal has been put on local social media for clothes for the family.