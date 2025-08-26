ChatGPT Go has launched but you can’t get it in the UK yet 🚨

ChatGPT offers a free and paid version - with pros and cons to both.

A cheaper version of ChatGPT Plus has launched.

But it is not available in the UK yet.

ChatGPT has become one of the most visited apps in the world since it launched earlier in the decade. The AI-tool has hundreds of millions of users each and every week.

Debuting back in 2022, it might have become an invaluable part of your day-to-day life. From using it to check your work emails or help you plan your weekly meals, it can be very versatile.

If you are a particularly heavy user of ChatGPT, you might have been tempted to upgrade to the paid Plus version. But you might want to hold your horses before you take the plunge.

A cheaper subscription is being tested out - although it is not available in the UK just yet. Here’s all you need to know:

ChatGPT testing out cheaper paid version

In a bid to get more of its users swapping to the paid tiers of the app, OpenAI has launched a cheaper version of ChatGPT Plus this August. Called ChatGPT Go it offers a “notable upgrade” over the free app, according to Techloy .

The features include extra messages, enhanced image generation, larger file uploads, and improved memory. It is available at a significantly cheaper price point than the current ChatGPT Plus.

The paid version is currently priced at $20/month, while ChatGPT Go is the equivalent of around $4.60 per month. Techloy reports that it is part of an attempt to get more users to swap the free version for a paid subscription.

Why is it not available in the UK yet?

ChatGPT Go is not available in the UK just yet, but it could be expanded to our shores in the future. It is currently only available in India, Techloy reports.

The new subscription tier launched last week in OpenAI’s second-biggest market. If it is a success, expect it to be rolled out around the world.

The Guardian also reported that during a meeting with the UK government’s technology secretary Peter Kyle in San Francisco, Sam Alton, the CEO of OpenAI, floated the idea of a deal to secure ChatGPT plus for the whole country. However, it would have cost £2bn and it was not one Kyle “took seriously” due to this cost.

