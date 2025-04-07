A closer look at the UK’s pothole crisis as councils told to prove progress

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The longer potholes remain unfixed, the more the infrastructure of our roads deteriorates, potentially leading to even more severe repairs down the line.

Potholes have become a familiar and frustrating sight on many of our local roads, causing damage to vehicles, posing safety risks and contributing to growing public dissatisfaction.

Research shows that drivers in the UK encounter an average of six potholes per mile of road.

The issue has gained renewed attention following a recent government announcement that councils could lose millions of pounds in funding if they fail to meet targets for pothole repairs.

The move aims to tackle the persistent problem, but many are questioning whether it is enough to make a real difference.

The government has committed to allocating 1.6 billion pounds to address road repairs, including fixing potholes.

Councils will need to show that they're effectively using these funds to avoid losing up to a quarter of their future allocations.

This policy change comes at a time when many local authorities are already under significant financial pressure, raising questions about how realistic these targets are and whether they'll truly result in safer, smoother roads for drivers.

According to the RAC, potholes cause hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of damage every year.

From tyre blowouts to suspension damage, vehicles are often left with costly repair bills.

In fact, in 2023, more than four million pounds was spent on pothole related claims in just one month alone.

Potholes also pose a serious safety risk. Cyclists and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable as a sudden swerve to avoid a pothole could lead to dangerous accidents.

The UK government estimates that it would take around 16.8 billion pounds and 12 years to bring all roads up to standard.

Currently councils are only receiving a fraction of this amount, leaving many roads in a state of disrepair.

With roads becoming more damaged and the pressure on local councils growing, it's clear that more needs to be done to ensure roads are properly maintained.

The government's new funding scheme and stricter repair targets are a step in the right direction, but whether they'll be enough to tackle the full scale of the problem remains to be seen.

Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, said: “The broken roads we inherited are not only risking lives but also cost working families, drivers and businesses hundreds – if not thousands of pounds – in avoidable vehicle repairs. Fixing the basic infrastructure this country relies on is central to delivering national renewal, improving living standards and securing Britain’s future through our Plan for Change.

“Not only are we investing an additional £4.8 billion to deliver vital road schemes and maintain major roads across the country to get Britain moving, next month we start handing councils a record £1.6 billion to repair roads and fill millions of potholes across the country.

“British people are bored of seeing their politicians aimlessly pointing at potholes with no real plan to fix them. That ends with us. We’ve done our part by handing councils the cash and certainty they need – now it’s up to them to get on with the job, put that money to use and prove they’re delivering for their communities.”

The Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, said: “After years of neglect we’re tackling the pothole plague, building vital roads and ensuring every penny is delivering results for the taxpayer.

“The public deserves to know how their councils are improving their local roads, which is why they will have to show progress or risk losing 25% of their £500 million funding boost.

“Our Plan for Change is reversing a decade of decline and mending our pothole-ridden roads which damage cars and make pedestrians and cyclists less safe.”