Travel warning as large numbers expected at Rushden Lakes this weekend

Rushden Lakes is expected to be very busy this weekend

Bosses at Rushden Lakes are expecting a busy weekend with the return of a popular cinema offer.

Tomorrow (Saturday) is National Cinema Day with hundreds of cinemas across the UK offering £3 tickets.

Cineworld is among those offering the cut-price tickets and after film fans flocked to the retail park in February for the same offer, it is expected that tomorrow will be no different.

In light of this, Rushden Lakes bosses are urging people to allow extra time for their visit and they are hoping visitors will leave their cars at home if possible to avoid the traffic congestion seen earlier this year.

A spokesman for Rushden Lakes said: “We are anticipating a very busy weekend.

"If you are planning on visiting us, please allow plenty of time for your journey and consider using public transport, cycling, scooter hire or walking if you can.”

Rushden Lakes recently received an accreditation for its sustainable travel plan, making it the first retail and leisure destination to achieve this endorsement.

Modeshift STARS (Sustainable Travel Accredited and Recognised) accredited Rushden Lakes with a bronze level for its sustainable travel plan, implemented last year.

This plan aimed to reduce car journeys to Rushden Lakes by seven per cent, and make active and sustainable travel a feasible choice for as many customers and visitors as possible.

The team have worked with customers and visitors to raise awareness, highlight the benefits, and help to remove barriers to sustainable travel.

As part of this a number of initiatives have been introduced at Rushden Lakes to promote sustainable travel, which have included onsite free bike repairs and maintenance sessions, bike safety training, and providing vouchers from AJ Cycles and Decathlon.

The Crown Estate, working with Savills, has also been making improvements across all its places, to facilitate and promote more sustainable modes of transport for everyone travelling to its destinations.

For more details visit the Rushden Lakes website.