Huge queues at Rushden Lakes as people flock to take advantage of cinema offer

There are big queues at Rushden Lakes today (Saturday) as film fans flock to the retail park to take advantage of a discount cinema tickets offer.

Cineworld are selling all tickets across all screen formats for just £3 to mark 'Cineworld Day', with many screenings either sold out or close to full.

The increase in visitors has left people in long queues to get into Rushden Lakes, with traffic maps also showing standstill traffic on the A45 and slow moving traffic on surrounding roads.

Traffic at Rushden Lakes today.

One social media user urged people to "stay away" and said the queue was the worst they had ever come across - adding that security staff are blaming Cineworld's discounted tickets.

A spokesman for Rushden Lakes restaurant Jurassic Grill said: "For all guests that are booked for our Rushden branch today: please be aware that the Rushden Lakes retail park is experiencing unusually high levels of traffic today.

"The site wardens are working hard to keep the flow moving, but we do recommend allowing additional travel and parking time for your visit."

Yesterday a Cineworld Rushden Lakes spokesman said: "If you are joining us for Cineworld Day tomorrow we strongly advise using alternative travel to get to Rushden Lakes.