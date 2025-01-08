Lengthy delays after four cars involved in A45 crash in Northampton
Both lanes of the A45 westbound came to a standstill between the Riverside roundabout and the Barnes Meadow interchange in Northampton following yesterday’s incident just after 5.30pm.
At least two fire engines and a fire car were seen going to help those involved as well as police, ambulance and highways officers.
A police spokesman told this newspaper: “This happened just after 5.30pm and involved four cars - a silver Ford Fiesta, a silver Renault Clio, a blue Skoda Superb and a purple Toyota IQ.
"One woman in her 50s was injured but thankfully her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.”
A spokesman for the fire service said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was called by the police to a four-car road traffic collision on the A45 shortly before 6pm yesterday (January 7).
"On arrival, police were already in attendance and had closed the road westbound.
"Crews used stabilisation equipment and cutting gear to free one trapped person from a vehicle, who was left in the care of EMAS.
"The crews also worked to make two further vehicles safe.
"NFRS left the incident with the police and EMAS just before 7pm.”
National Highways East Midlands urged drivers to avoid the area if possible, but many drivers were forced to wait in the queuing traffic for more than 90 minutes while emergency services were at the scene.
Once the traffic started moving again shortly after 7.15pm, it remained slow due to the volume of vehicles caught up in the rush-hour congestion.
