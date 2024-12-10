Incident on A45 at Wilby Way leads to police appeal for dash-cam footage

Police officers from the safer roads team are appealing for dash-cam footage and witnesses after a driver allegedly breached a road closure on the afternoon of Saturday (December 7).

The road closure was in place to allow investigations into a single-vehicle collision, which had occurred at about 10.50am at the A45 roundabout junction with Wilby Way.

As a result of this collision, the driver of a blue Volkswagen Golf – a man in his 60s – was taken to Kettering General Hospital with serious injuries.

A police spokesman said: “The road remained closed for several hours and between 1.30pm and 2pm, the driver of a silver Mitsubishi Colt car was involved in a verbal altercation with Highway staff as he forced his vehicle through the cordon.

Police are appealing for information and dash-cam footage

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured the incident or who may have witnessed the car driving on the wrong side of the carriageway towards the A45 roundabout junction with Northampton Road.

"Witnesses or anyone with information, including dash-cam footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

Please quote incident number 24000730860 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.