Witness appeal after man seriously injured in A45 crash

Witnesses are being sought after a driver was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on the A45 at Wilby Way, Wellingborough.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “At about 10.50am on Saturday (December 7), the driver of a blue Volkswagen Golf car, for reasons yet known, collided with a lamp post at the A45 roundabout junction in Wilby Way.

“The driver – a man in his 60s – was taken to Kettering General Hospital with serious injuries.

“The Wilby Way roundabout is a busy junction on the A45 at Wellingborough, and officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.

“Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 24000726986 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”