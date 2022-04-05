HGV driver escapes serious injury after crash which shut A14 for five hours
It was the third incident of the day on the major road
A lorry driver escaped serious injury in the THIRD incident on the A14 in less than eight hours on Monday night (April 4).
Engineers used a giant crane to lift the truck back upright after it crashed on the westbound stretch just after junction 3 for Rothwell at around 4pm.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson confirmed the lorry driver was taken to Northampton General Hospital but is not believed to be seriously injured.
Emergency services kept the carriageway closed both ways for nearly five hours for the recovery work.
Earlier in the day, queues of up to an hour built up after one lane was blocked towards Kettering from Rothwell by a two-vehicle crash.
And eastbound traffic was also held for around 90 minutes near junction 8 over concerns for the welfare of an individual near the carriageway.