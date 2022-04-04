A14 closed in both directions after lorry crashes onto opposite carriageway

The A14 is closed in both directions after a lorry crashed onto the opposite carriageway.

The major road is shut eastbound from the M6/M1 to J3 (Rothwell) and westbound between J3 and J2 (Kelmarsh).

A HGV crossed over from the eastbound carriageway onto the westbound carriageway and came to rest on its side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The overturned HGV. Credit: National Highways

There is a significant amount of damage to the central reservation barrier and emergency services are at the scene.