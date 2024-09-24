Ford Transit van driver taken to hospital after A43 crash at Mawsley roundabout near Kettering

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 24th Sep 2024, 12:00 BST
A driver was taken to hospital following a crash on the A43 this morning (Tuesday).

Emergency services were called to the Mawsley roundabout at about 6.30am today.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This happened in the early hours of this morning at about 6.30am when a white Ford Transit van heading north towards Kettering was in collision with the roundabout.

"The driver, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital but is thankfully not believed to have sustained any life-threatening injuries.”

Emergency services were called to the A43 roundabout at Mawsley earlier today (Tuesday)

The white van was still by the roundabout with a ‘police aware’ sticker on it during the morning rush-hour.

This collision comes just two weeks after a vehicle ended up on the Mawsley roundabout, as reported by this newspaper.

The incident led to the A43 being closed and two people who had been travelling in the car were taken to KGH.

It caused long delays for drivers in the area.

