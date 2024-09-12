Drivers are being urged to avoid the A43 near Kettering following a serious collision this morning (Thursday).

Police were called to a serious collision on the A43 earlier today after a vehicle ended up on the roundabout at Mawsley.

A police spokesman told this newspaper: “This incident happened on the A43 at the Mawsley roundabout at about 5.15am and involved one vehicle – a grey Citroen C1.

"There were two people in the car and both have gone to KGH with injuries.

"Both sides of the carriageway are closed near the Mawsley roundabout and motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

The incident has led to delays for drivers in the area.