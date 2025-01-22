Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to shut a main road to traffic through Corby town centre to allow developers to continue work on the Corby cycle lane have been put back.

Work on the much-bemoaned cycle lane, that will provide a safe cycle and pedestrian route from the town centre to the railway station along Oakley Road, has resulted in serious disruption for motorists during recent months.

Now Elizabeth Street will close for two weeks at the start of next month to allow the works to continue – a week later than previously advised by North Northants Council (NNC).

A spokesman for NNC said: “The works that were previously advertised to take place from Monday, January 27, will now start on Monday, February 3 and finish on Friday, February 14, 2025. “This delay is due to a temporary ramp that is being installed to aid with maintaining access for businesses and the safety checks and permits for the ramp that need to be in place before the road can be closed. "This delay will not impact the overall programme of works.”

During the work bus stops on Elizabeth Street will be temporarily suspended, and the taxi rank will be closed.

The scheme has been funded by the Government’s Towns Fund and could cost up to £9m. A second part of the planned circular route along Cottingham Road is not yet funded.

Contractors Kier Transportation will make improvements to drainage, road safety and traffic signals as well as surfacing of carriageways.

Due to the narrow width of the road, some of the work will be carried out under a full road closure between 8am and 5pm.