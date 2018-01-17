TRAFFIC: Seven-month diversion planned between Irchester and Rushden

Motorists have been warned that a road connecting Irchester and Rushden will be closed for almost seven months.

The B569 Station Road, between the east side of Irchester and the Knuston on the west side of Rushden, will close to allow the railway bridge to be reconstructed for the electrification of the line.

The closure will start on April 9 and is expected to last until November 2.

A road closure notice said: “As part of the railway electrification works are requiring to reconstruct the existing bridge structure.

“The only safe option during the reconstruction of the structure is that the road is closed and a diversion route put in place.

“It is expected that the works will commence on April 9 until November 2, 2018.”

A signed diversion will take people wishing to travel from Irchester to Rushden along the B570, A509, Junction 14 of the A45 and then into Rushden via the A5001.

Anyone wishing to travel from Rushden to Irchester will join the A45 at Junction 16 before leaving at Junction 14 and going through Little Irchester.

Last week we revealed a busy bridge in Corby will also close for seven months for similar works.

Network Rail’s principal programme sponsor for the Midland Main Line Spencer Gibbens said: “We are currently carrying out the biggest upgrade of the Midland Main Line since it was first built in 1870 with an investment of more than £1bn that will create a bigger, faster, more reliable network which will bring significant long-term benefits.”