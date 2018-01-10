Corby bridge to close for seven months

A busy bridge in Corby will close for seven months as part of the upgrade to the train line.

The bridge over the railway in Cottingham Road, near Corby Station, will be reconstructed and raised to give electric wires the sufficient clearance needed to pass beneath it.

The bridge which is set to close. NNL-180901-111519005

As a result, a stretch of Cottingham Road will be closed to motorists between January 19 and August 14 with clearly posted diversions in place.

The bridge will remain open to pedestrians.

Network Rail’s principal programme sponsor for the Midland Main Line Spencer Gibbens said: “We are currently carrying out the biggest upgrade of the Midland Main Line since it was first built in 1870 with an investment of more than £1bn that will create a bigger, faster, more reliable network which will bring significant long-term benefits.

“During the closure of Cottingham Road we’ll do everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum and thank residents and motorists for their understanding while this important project takes place.”

The official diversion, according to the national roadworks website, will take motorists wishing to cross the bridge on to Elizabeth Street and Oakley Road, and then Station Road for anyone travelling to the Old Village.

A drop-in event will take place at Corby Station on Tuesday (January 16) between 2.30pm and 6.30pm.

Members of the Network Rail team will be on hand to answer any questions from the public.