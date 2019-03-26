Southfield closure: school shut after death

A man died at a school in Kettering last night, police have confirmed.

Southfield School in Lewis Road is closed today after parents received a message about an incident.

This morning (Tuesday) a Northants Police spokesman said: “We were called to the school at 8.48pm to reports of the sudden death of a man.”

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 8.01pm on March 25 to Lewis Road, Kettering.

“The caller reported a person had collapsed. We sent a paramedic in an ambulance car, a fast response car, the air ambulance and a crewed ambulance.”

A Southfield School spokesman said: “It is with regret that Southfield School can sadly confirm that a member of our support staff died suddenly on the school site yesterday evening.

“At this stage we are unable to release any further details out of respect for the family.

“The school will be open as usual from tomorrow, Wednesday March 27.”

On social media the school said the Bronze Duke of Edinburgh’s Award training walk would be rescheduled.

The Year Six uniform try-on event will go ahead tonight as planned.