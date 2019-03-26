Southfield update: School confirms it is SHUT today

A Kettering school has confirmed a one-day closure today (Tuesday, March 26) after an ‘incident’ yesterday evening.

A message appeared on the school website late last night (Monday, March 25) saying that Southfield would be closed following an undisclosed incident.

But parents believed it may have been a hoax as they had not received messages through the school app.

The girls’ school’s IT manager confirmed to the NT at about 12.30am today that the school would close and all parents should receive a message overnight.

The Lewis Road school is due to reopen tomorrow (Wednesday).

Updates to follow today.

