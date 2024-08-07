Rev. John Smith: We are all people of peace and love

I pray that truthful, loving common sense will prevail.

I had it in mind to write about a novel that I have been reading. Well, to be honest, I was going to write about my reactions to it. What follows is not as planned, but if you can follow me it might act as a framework to the events of the past few days.

It is a novel by the Canadian writer, Carol Shields. If I enjoyed a book I would often write something inside on the front page, as I did in this case,

‘This book finished while flying back from Salzburg … August 28, 1996 …’

Now I have a confession to make, I began to reread it last week and I could not remember a word from my first read – all forgotten over nearly 30 years, middle age to old age. I cannot recall my reaction to it in 1996 but this time I began to fear the ending, there were no crimes to be solved, no violence, simply the joy and sadness of our emotions.

Now think about the events of the last few days – the crushing, overwhelming sadness surrounding the death of the three girls in Southport, and then the violence and thuggery of the opportunistic riots that still continue. Thirty years from now what will we remember, what might we have learnt?

I fear the ending, that we will forget and learn nothing, and if for some reason years from now we google ‘UK riots, 2024’, some of us may realise that the internet we use peacefully can be an instrument for riots with blatant misinformation as their fuel on social media.

So back to today. Let’s have no more paranoia about immigration. Some facts based on data from the Migration Observatory at Oxford University.

The UK has broadly similar immigration to other high income countries.

Immigration was higher in 2023 but that was largely to fill health and social care posts

EU migration is down post-Brexit. Non-EU migrants have increased since Brexit.

International students fill 40% of University and College places. Our universities are already in trouble financially, where would they be without migrants?

14% of our population are born abroad.

Now some views of my own which I hope many of you will share.

White people are no better or worse than people of colour.

Muslims – followers of Islam – are people of faith, peace, justice and love. We may believe and see things differently but we are, too. We are no longer, sadly, a people of faith, but most of us do live out those values. Muslims share those values too, but also visibly participate in worship in the Mosques – faithful people.

All religions have and are capable of extremist views. I recognise them, but deplore them.

Finally, imagine our nursing and residential homes without migrants and people of colour – they would close. And imagine our hospital too, it is beyond imagination.

I feared the ending in my novel, but it turned out all right – a loving common sense prevailed.

I fear how these riots will end, but pray that truthful, loving common sense will prevail, too.