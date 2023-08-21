Residents urged to 'stay vigilant' after FIVE fires as Rushden arson attacks continue

Rushden residents are being urged to stay vigilant after a number of fires were started deliberately in the town last week.

Crews from Rushden, Irthlingborough and Wellingborough were called to five deliberately lit fires in less than four hours on August 17.

The latest plea comes following a similar spate of incidents back in April, May and June bringing the total to more than 30 incidents.

Firefighters have been called out to several arson attacks across Rushden

It is believed that children are behind the series of potentially life-threatening fire.

Andy Evans, Arson Reduction Officer for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Young people will not necessarily know the potential consequences when they start these kinds of fires.

“Primarily they are putting themselves in danger, but they are also risking the safety of members of the public and our own firefighters.

“Even starting small fires can have a big impact in terms of harming your future career and job prospects if you have a criminal record. We work with schools to educate young people and raise awareness where we can, and we would ask parents to pass this message onto their children if they can.”

The arson attacks have been mainly been clustered in the north of Rushden

Mostly centred around the north of the town, previous month’s fires have also been in a similar area as well as the town centre and Jubilee and Spencer Parks.

The first fire on Thursday was called in at 2.10pm after foliage was set on fire in Washbrook Road.

Just over half an hour later, at 2.44pm, crews were called to Paddocks Road, where some trees had been set on fire. The flames had spread to a nearby shed causing slight damage.

At 5.09pm more foliage was set on fire, this time in Chestnut Close.

Minutes later, more shrubbery was set alight in Oakley Road at 5.16pm on Oakley Road.

The final incident saw three fence panels and a hedge ablaze after another fire reported at 6.03pm in Jubilee Park in Bedford Road.

Work remains ongoing with the Joint Arson Task Force using expertise of officers from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue and Northants Police to reduce incidents and educate young people about the risks they are taking when they start fires.

In May, Northamptonshire firefighters responded to 17 deliberately lit fires in Rushden with repeat fires on the High Street, John Clark Way and around Jubilee Park. Other locations hit with this anti-social behaviour include Green Lane, Washbrook Road, Duck Street and Oakley Road. After the attacks firefighters patrolled Jubilee Park and High Street talking to residents and provided advice and information about the consequences of deliberately lit fires

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue said: “Intentional fire setting is dangerous and even a small outdoor fire can spread quickly and become a serious risk to life.

“Anti-social behaviour of this kind also affects local communities, costs money, pollutes the environment and could lead to a criminal record for anyone who was involved in starting the fire.

“Anyone with information regarding these deliberate fires can contact FireStoppers.