Two more arson attacks just days after warning over spate of fires in Rushden

Firefighters have been called out to more deliberate fires in Rushden just days after a warning following a spate of fires in the town.

Earlier this week, the Northants Telegraph reported that fire crews had responded to 17 deliberately lit fires in Rushden in May with repeat fires on the High Street, John Clark Way and around Jubilee Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other locations hit with this anti-social behaviour included Green Lane, Washbrook Road, Duck Street and Oakley Road.

A further two arson attacks have been reported in Rushden

Northants Fire & Rescue Service has today (Thursday) confirmed that their Rushden crew has attended two further arson attacks in the town.

They were called to a deliberate fire in Bedford Road, Rushden at 12.06pm yesterday (Wednesday).

It was a small bonfire which they extinguished with buckets of water – the cause is believed to be deliberate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later on at 6.33pm they were called to College Street, Rushden where two rubble bags containing grass and hedge cuttings were deliberately set on fire.

Intentional fire setting is a criminal offence which is not only dangerous and could put lives at risk, but also costs money, pollutes the environment and will impact the community.

These incidents can also put additional pressure on firefighters when there are other serious incidents in the county.

Speaking earlier this week, arson reduction officer for NFRS Andy Evans said: “This is a serious and high-risk offence that must stop now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, this is not the first warning from the fire service as a similar appeal was made at the start of April with Rushden residents urged to stay vigilant after a spate of deliberately started fires in the town.

During the first nine days of April, Northamptonshire firefighters responded to six deliberately lit fires in Rushden alone.

Anybody with information about deliberately lit fires should contact FireStoppers. Reporting through this channel is anonymous and is managed by the independent charity CrimeStoppers.

All reports of arson passed to Firestoppers will be investigated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Call 0800 1695558 or complete the online form at www.firestoppersreport.co.uk if you have any information about deliberate firesetting.